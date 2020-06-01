CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 555,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.92. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

