DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04711671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

