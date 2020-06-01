Destination Wealth Management Has $26.70 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,433.32. 810,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The firm has a market cap of $978.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

