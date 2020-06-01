Destination Wealth Management Has $29.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,247. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

