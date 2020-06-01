Destination Wealth Management Sells 483 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,876,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,227,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 47.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The company has a market capitalization of $351.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

