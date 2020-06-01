Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $683,903.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allcoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

