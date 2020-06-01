Dynamic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,685.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Dynamic has a market cap of $875,222.80 and $11,685.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,906.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.02463206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.02522841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00478417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00677080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00071593 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,996,323 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.