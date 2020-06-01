Electroneum Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Electroneum has a market cap of $85.48 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bitbns. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,118,848,819 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Liquid and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

