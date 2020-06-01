Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 533,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). Embraer had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

