Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) CEO Purchases $21,050.00 in Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) CEO William C. Marsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emclaire Financial by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

