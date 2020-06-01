First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 89,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,073. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

