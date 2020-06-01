Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,664,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,100,035. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

