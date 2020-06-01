Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn ($0.27) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

