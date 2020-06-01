Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294 shares of company stock valued at $367,821. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,431.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,336.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

