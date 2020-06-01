Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 554 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

