Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 119,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

