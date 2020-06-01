Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 11% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) fell 11% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.89, 60,505,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 18,048,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Specifically, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,657.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,388,296 shares of company stock valued at $39,894,665 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

The firm has a market cap of $142.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

