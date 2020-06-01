Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

HD traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.08. 2,130,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,220. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $252.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

