Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 494.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE HON traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

