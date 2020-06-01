Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 3012500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,019. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

