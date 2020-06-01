Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.60. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.25-18.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of HUM opened at $410.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

