I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $13,826.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00810197 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00195144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003074 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,192,385 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

