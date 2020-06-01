IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $36,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,025,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.