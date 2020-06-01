IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,958 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $27,649,807. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.79. The stock had a trading volume of 523,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $367.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

