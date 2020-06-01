IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23,541 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,567,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

