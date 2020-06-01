IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,042 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 72.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.22. 231,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

