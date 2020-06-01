IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,432.96. 848,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.87. The stock has a market cap of $978.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

