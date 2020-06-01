IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $194.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.