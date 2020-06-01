IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after buying an additional 237,909 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $182.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

