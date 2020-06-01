IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 13,922,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,547. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.