IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 11,040,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

