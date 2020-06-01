IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.66. 3,006,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

