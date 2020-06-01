IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. 6,837,502 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

