IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 190,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

