IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.