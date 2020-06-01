IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,135 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,424,960. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

