IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. 1,618,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

