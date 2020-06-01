IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,977 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 171,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.53. 64,675,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,034. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

