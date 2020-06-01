Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.49 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.15. 8,855,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

