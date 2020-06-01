Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $43.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,215,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $195,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

