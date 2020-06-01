Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys 1,730 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $18,839.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,950.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $10.89. 244,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $560.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after buying an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

