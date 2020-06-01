Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.09, for a total transaction of C$276,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,005.68.

EQB traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$66.02. 34,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,073. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The company had revenue of C$124.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 12.2899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

