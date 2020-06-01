Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,115.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
