Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $80,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,115.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

