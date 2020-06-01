Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Brandon Nelson sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $10,730.00.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,817,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,152. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

