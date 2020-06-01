Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells 23,800 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Abraham Jonker sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,211.04.

Abraham Jonker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Abraham Jonker sold 11,600 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$23,896.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Abraham Jonker purchased 400 shares of Mandalay Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$676.00.

Shares of MND stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.08. 150,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,940. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

