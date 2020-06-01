Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,590 ($20.92).

ICP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ICP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,277 ($16.80). 336,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 452 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.44.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £76,965.56 ($101,243.83). Also, insider Andrew Sykes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 836 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($54,985.53). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,867 shares of company stock valued at $35,667,556.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

