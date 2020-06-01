iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Reduced by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 5.6% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after buying an additional 104,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,714,000 after buying an additional 611,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,166 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.