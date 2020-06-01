iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,928 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

