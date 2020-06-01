iTicoin Reaches Market Cap of $40,832.44 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $40,832.44 and $272.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00012880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

