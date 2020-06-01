Japan Content Token Price Tops $0.0001 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and BitMart. In the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $25,037.47 and approximately $5.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.02007054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00179178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com . Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.